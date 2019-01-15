Local college students shine at opening of art exhibit at ‘The Ned’

JACKSON, Tenn.–Tuesday was the opening day for a student art exhibit at ‘The Ned’ in downtown Jackson.

This annual exhibit features art work from local college students.

The colleges featured in the exhibit were Union University, Jackson State Community College, Lane College, and Freed-Hardeman University. The gallery featured more than 50 pieces of art work, including paintings, graphic designs and drawings.

“It encourages them and motivates them to do the best they can and even go that extra 110 percent,” said Dr. Lisa Smith, an art instructor.

The art show is free and will be at ‘The Ned’, located on East Main Street in Jackson until February.