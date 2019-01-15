Local medical equipment company donates AEDs

JACKSON, Tenn.– A medical equipment company hosted the ‘Friends of Heart’ quarterly educational social, Tuesday.

A fund was formed in order to expand the level of cardiovascular services offered to the area.

In support, Master Medical Equipment donated a portable automatic external defibrillator to the Jackson Futbol Club.

EMTs were also on site to give demonstrations and to show the importance of CPR with an AED.

“Sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, any place, any time and the only thing that can save somebody is a shock from the defibrillator,” said Mark Taylor, president of Master Medical Equipment.

The company said is also donating AEDs to the Madison County Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.