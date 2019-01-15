Mugshots : Madison County : 01/14/19 – 01/15/19 January 15, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Jasmine Wilson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Adrian Fuller Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Cecily Alexander Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Cody Lynch Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Cornesha Beasley Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Curtis Mclean Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Darius Hart Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Devin Wilson Driving while unlicensed, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Kanisha Lewis Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Kyntaja Glenn Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Matthew Rowland Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Ronald Purdy Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/14/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/15/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore