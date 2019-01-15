Funeral services for Nellie Mae Arnold, age 91, of Henderson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Henderson Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the Beech Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Jacks Creek, Tennessee. Miss Arnold passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Friday, January 18, 2019 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Miss Arnold will lie-in-state on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Henderson Church of Christ in Henderson, TN from 12:00 noon until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.