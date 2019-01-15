Renovations continue at Jackson-Madison Co. Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — The main library in downtown continues to see renovations in an effort to better serve users.

Improvements at the Jackson-Madison County Library will temporarily alter its operating hours and services from Jan. 21 until Feb. 2.

New shelving and flooring will be installed, requiring movement of the entire collection of fiction, nonfiction, reference books and DVDs.

During renovation, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on Saturdays.

“Copying will still be available, faxing will still be available, we’ll still have our scanner available if somebody needs something scanned,” library director Dinah Harris said. “We’re going to have two computers available for people that need to do their unemployment certification of job applications. Our north branch will still be open.”

Most regularly scheduled meetings and events will be canceled during the renovation.

Patrons will be able to enter the building only through the doors located off College Street.