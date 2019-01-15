Robert Edward “Bug” Parham, Jr Funeral services for ., age 55, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mr. Parham passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, January 16, 2019 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Parham will lie-in-state on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church from 12:00 noon until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.