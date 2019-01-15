Tennessee archaeological research meeting is this weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The public is invited to hear presentations on the latest Tennessee archaeological research this weekend.

The 31st annual Current Research in Tennessee Archaeology meeting will take place this Saturday at the Tennessee Room of the James Union Building at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

Topics include the new Tennessee State Museum, a historical perspective on David Crockett Birthplace State Park, and Tennessee cave and rock art research.

The free program begins at 8:30 a.m.

To learn more about the event, visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation website.