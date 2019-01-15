Vandalism results in rutted fields at Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — The signs of vandalism were clear Tuesday morning to those in Muse Park after someone did donuts in one of the fields.

“It happened on the south side of the park near pavilion 2 as well as the north side of the park,” Tony Black, executive director of the Recreation and Parks Department, said.

Black says it was likely teenagers.

“It’s one of those thrill things that young people enjoy without thinking about what they’re doing,” Black said.

Black says this happens probably once or twice a year.

“It’s usually when it has been wet or there’s been snow, and just the idea of making mud ruts is some thrill they get,” Black said.

The tracks actually start over in the parking lot, cross a short drainage ditch before coming into the larger field where they did most of the damage.

And community members say they want people to take better care of the parks.

“The parks can be a place of what I would call restoration, because you come out, you walk and enjoy,” LaTasha Perkins, who walks in the parks every day, said.

Black says they’ll have to wait until the ground dries before they are able to fix the ruts.