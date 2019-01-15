Viral photo of naked man at Liberty Park is fake

JACKSON, Tenn.–WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has received many calls and messages about a possible naked man at Liberty Park. Turns out, it’s a hoax.

The Jackson Recreation and Parks Department says a picture of a naked man that went viral is photo-shopped.

Many people were outraged or confused.

“All the parks I actually come to in the daytime or as early as possible and don’t walk alone because you just never know a naked person can be anywhere! But being out here at my favorite park and it’s clean. Don’t walk around naked,” says Latasha Perkins who walks at Liberty Park daily.