Car seat safety information

A viral video shows a child in a car seat falling out of the back seat of a car. Local officials have some tips to make sure everyone in the back seat stays safe.

Officials say to make sure you use the tethers attached to the car seat and the seat belt to secure the seat. Then to check that it’s installed correctly. The seat shouldn’t move more than an inch in any direction.

And something you might now know is that car seats expire.

For more information about car seat safety, visit www.kidsandcars.org.