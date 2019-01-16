Clint Eiland joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team in January 2019 as a multimedia journalist. He is a Florida native, born and raised in Tarpon Springs. Both sides of his family are from West Tennessee.

Clint graduated cum laude from Florida State University in May 2018 with a double major in media/communication studies and classical civilizations (ancient Rome and Greece). While at FSU, he was the sports director for WVFS Tallahassee and hosted a radio talk show. He interned at the local WCTV station during his senior year, and he decided that the news business was where he wanted to take the next step.

He has also done work for Fox Sports Florida, The Breakfast Club on 97.5 WPCV, a local salvage bank in Tarpon Springs, and multiple sportswriting outlets.

In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball, reading history and philosophy books, and discovering new music (he is partial to electronic). Clint is excited to cover the area that his family has known for a long time!

You can find Clint on Facebook and Twitter, or reach him by email at ceiland@wbbjtv.com.