Humboldt’s seniors make the Vikings one of the best teams in the state

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt boys basketball program has seen many winning seasons over the past few years. And this year is no different.

The Vikings are currently 15-2 and undefeated in district play. There are many contributing factors to the vikings success. Without question, Humboldt is one of the better teams at using their defense to create transition points.

However, Head Coach Ron Abernathy explained how one of the primary reasons for his team’s high level of play stems from the leadership of his seniors.

Abernathy’s son, RJ, along with senior forward Anthony Jones provide a kind of athleticism that not many teams can match.

Humboldt will return to district play this Friday night when they host Madison.