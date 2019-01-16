Jackson Christian begins ‘Peter Pan’ performances this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready to fly to Neverland! Jackson Christian opens Peter Pan the Musical this week.

It was busy backstage Wednesday morning as the students prepared to perform for students at The Ned before opening to the public Thursday night.

Cast members say the fun show is for all ages.

“This one really incorporates the younger kids, and the older kids will be looking at it saying, ‘wow, this is so cool!'” Ashlee Allison said. She will portray Wendy Darling in the play.

You can see the show at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and then again at 7 p.m. Jan. 24-26.

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults.