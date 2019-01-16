Jackson police ask for assistance in theft investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in a theft investigation.

Police say the theft happened Dec. 17 at a home in the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue.

In a news release, police say they responded to a burglary in which the victim said more than $1,000 in property was stolen.

The same person reported a 5-by-8 trailer was stolen from their yard on Jan. 8, according to a news release.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle, believed to be a black Ford Explorer with running boards, leaving the property. The vehicle has a chrome gas cap, a broken rear wiper, and a UGN tag hanging from the rear view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).