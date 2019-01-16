Le Bonheur Children’s Outpatient Center marks 1 year in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders at Le Bonheur Children’s Outpatient Center in Jackson celebrated the Vann Drive facility’s one-year anniversary Wednesday.

Le Bonheur has seen more than 5,000 children from across the area since opening last year. The facility has also opened several new specialties in the past year, including orthopedics, developmental pediatrics, allergy, dermatology and ear-nose-throat.

“It has been such a welcome service in Jackson,” said Diane Rushing, director of West Tennessee Pediatrics at Le Bonheur. “We’ve had a lot of people that have come to visit the art we have in the building.”

Also new at the clinic are specialists in sleep medicine, GI and surgery.