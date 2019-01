MILAN, Tenn. — Milan police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Haylee Hardee, 15, was reported missing from the Wahl Street area in Milan.

Hardee has black hair and hazel eyes. She is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Hardee was last seen late Tuesday night. She is believed to be with a 22-year-old man.

Anyone who sees Hardee or knows where she may be is asked to call the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309.