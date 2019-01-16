Mojave Foods Corporation recalls chile pouches

Mojave Foods Corporation is recalling chile pouches.

The El Guapo Chile Habanero and Chile Pasilla-Ancho pouches are being recalled due to an unlabeled peanut allergen.

There have not been any reported allergic reactions to the products so far. The chile pouches were sold in stores nationwide.

If you have one of these recalled items, you are advised to dispose of the item.

The recall does not affect any other El Guapo products.

For a full list of affected products, visit the FDA website.