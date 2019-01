Mr. Robert Dean Evans

Mr. Robert Dean Evans, age 56 passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Yvonne Evans.

Mr. Evans is survived by his parents: Mr. Robert Earnest Evans of Ohio and Jeneta Carol Williams Van Hoose of Jackson, TN;

The family will conduct a private memorial celebration at a later date.