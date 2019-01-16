Mugshots : Madison County : 01/15/19 – 01/16/19

1/9 Allen Gaskins Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/9 Deandrea Sanders Theft over $10,000

3/9 Felicia Mcelrath Failure to appear

4/9 Gerald Williams Evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/9 Hailey Lindsey Violation of probation

6/9 Jy’quan Perkins Simple domestic assault, vandalism

7/9 Quartez Morgan Aggravated assault, vandalism

8/9 Rakeem Coleman Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon, assault, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/9 Stacy Swain Failure to appear



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/16/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.