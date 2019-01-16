Police investigate sightings of naked man in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this can’t be true. This can’t be happening,'” Bonnie Chary said. She was walking in Liberty Park when she took a photo of a naked man walking through the park.

“I stopped in my tracks and saw a naked man casually walking down the back path,” she said.

Chary says she wanted to warn others who walk in the park.

“I said I need to get a picture because no one will believe me, so I took the picture, and I was shaking, and I was scared,” she said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the city of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department Tuesday about the photo. Director Tony Black told us he thought the photo was edited.

“I don’t know why they said that,” Chary said. “It was on the satire page, for the Jackson City, they took the picture from me on my Facebook page. Maybe that’s why they said that.”

Jackson police say they have received several reports of a naked man in north Jackson. Now, they’re investigating.

“As time has gone on, people have contacted us and said, you know, I’ve seen that guy also,” Capt. Jeff Shepard said.

Shepard says this is not the only time the man has been seen, and he’s not always at Liberty Park.

“Mainly in the area around Oil Well and the bypass, Murray Guard Drive area, and Liberty Park now,” Shepard said.

Police say they are trying to identify the man in the photo.

“We believe that he’s driving between a 1998 and 2002 Toyota Avalon, gray in color,” Shepard said.

If you see this man, you are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400. They also ask that you get the licence plate on the vehicle he is driving if possible.