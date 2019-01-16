Police need help identifying suspect vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying a vehicle.

In December, the Jackson Police Department responded to a residential burglary.

Surveillance video now shows a vehicle leaving the property.

Police believe it is a black Ford Explorer with running boards, a chrome gas cap, a broken rear wiper, and a UGN tag, hanging from the rear view mirror.

If you have any information on the vehicle or who it belongs to, you are urged contact the jackson police department at (731) 425-8400.