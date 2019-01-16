Rain Returns to West Tennessee After Midnight

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Wednesday, January 16th

It’s been a beautiful day to be outside, even with the clouds back in the sky. After enjoying some sunshine this morning, temperatures warmed up to the lower and middle 50s in southwest Tennessee. Northwest Tennessee has been stuck in the middle 40s thanks to clouds remaining common in that part of the Mid-South all day.

TONIGHT

Clouds will continue redevelop over West Tennessee and likely to stick around tonight and tomorrow. Around midnight we’ll start to see some showers move in to the area leading to a wet commute Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise.

Scattered showers are likely to come-and-go throughout the day tomorrow although most of the rain should stay on the light side after noon. Under cloudy skies with breezy weather, temperatures will warm up to the middle 50s in the afternoon, making it slightly warmer than it was today. Rain-free weather is forecast for Friday with some sunshine returning but wet weather with extreme cold is expected this weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

