Sunny Skies To Start Off Wednesday

Wednesday, January 16

Good Morning West Tennessee. It was certainly a cold and frosty start to the morning for all of the region. We dipped down to the middle to upper 20s with widespread frost. Overnight clouds managed to finally clear out completely allowing for temps to plummet. Sunny skies are expected to continue through mid to late morning. However, aloft there is already a shallow ridge redeveloping along with flow shifted out of the south. In the near-term that will mean warmer temperatures with highs this afternoon around 52°F! Clouds will gradually return though this afternoon, and definitely later this evening and overnight.

Tonight a weak cold front will drop south into the Tennessee Valley, we expect showers to become more widespread with time through much of the morning, they will likely affect tomorrow’s morning commute. There may be a few patches of moderate rain as well at times. Best window for heaviest rain appears to be around 5 and 8 AM, which lines up with when most people will be traveling! only expecting 0.25-0.5″. Showers will become less organized and more scattered through midday and noon before tapering completely Thursday evening.

