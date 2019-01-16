Terry Dean Clark
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Age:
|63
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, January 15, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 PM Thursday, January 17, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|VanDyke Church of Christ
|Minister(s):
|Randy Stephens and Dusty Stout
|Place of Burial:
|VanDyke Church of Christ Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at McEvoy Funeral Home and after 10:00 AM Thursday January 17, 2019 at VanDyke Church of Christ
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 9, 1955 in the Henry County, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Ethan Thompson, Ethan Anderson, Conner Clark, Josh Powell, Adam Powell, and Grant Norwood.
Honorary Pallbearers: Stan Powell, Jimmy Clendenin, Paul Henry Parker, Gary Hunter, Larry Watson, Wells Tractor Company, Norwood Farms & Construction.
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Herbert Porter Clark and Robbie Nell Foy Clark, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Nancy Parker Clark of Paris, TN; Married: February 27, 1976
|Daughters: City/State
|Christy (Reggie) Thompson of Paris, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Jeremy (Jennifer Amburgey) Clark of Buchanan, TN
Chris (Pedro) Fierro of Tampa, FL
|Brothers: City/State
|Charles (Linda) Clark of Paris, TN
Gary (Cynthia) Clark of Mansfield, TN
Twin: Jerry (Kathy) Clark of Paris, TN
Ronnie Clark, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Four: Ethan Thompson, Allie Thompson, Ethan Anderson, Conner Clark.
|Other Relatives:
|Also survived by mother-in-law: Ruthie Parker; sister-in-law: Tammy Parker Powell; and brother-in-law: Michael (Lisa) Parker.
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Clark was a member of VanDyke Church of Christ and he also attended Sulphur Well Church of Christ. He was a longtime employee of Wells Tractor Company; he was a heavy equipment operator for Clenwood Construction Co. and Norwood Construction Company. He was owner of Rolling C Farms where he raised and produced cattle. He was an FFA alumnus, and he enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He loved his wife, his family, and his church family. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren with the Henry County Patriots, Lady Patriots and Henry County Fair.