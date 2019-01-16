Terry Dean Clark

WBBJ Staff,

 

Age: 63
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 PM Thursday, January 17, 2019
Place of Funeral: VanDyke Church of Christ
Minister(s): Randy Stephens and Dusty Stout
Place of Burial: VanDyke Church of Christ Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at  McEvoy Funeral Home and after 10:00 AM Thursday January 17, 2019 at VanDyke Church of Christ
Date/Place of Birth: March 9, 1955 in the Henry County, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Ethan Thompson, Ethan Anderson, Conner Clark, Josh Powell, Adam Powell, and Grant Norwood.

Honorary Pallbearers: Stan Powell, Jimmy Clendenin, Paul Henry Parker, Gary Hunter, Larry Watson, Wells Tractor Company, Norwood Farms & Construction.
 Herbert Porter Clark and Robbie Nell Foy Clark, both preceded
 Nancy Parker Clark of Paris, TN; Married: February 27, 1976
Daughters: City/State Christy (Reggie) Thompson of Paris, TN
Sons: City/State Jeremy (Jennifer Amburgey) Clark of Buchanan, TN

Chris (Pedro) Fierro of Tampa, FL
Brothers: City/State Charles (Linda) Clark of Paris, TN

Gary (Cynthia) Clark of Mansfield, TN

Twin: Jerry (Kathy) Clark of Paris, TN

Ronnie Clark, preceded
Grandchildren: Four: Ethan Thompson, Allie Thompson, Ethan Anderson, Conner Clark.
Other Relatives: Also survived by mother-in-law: Ruthie Parker; sister-in-law: Tammy Parker Powell; and brother-in-law: Michael (Lisa) Parker.

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Personal Information: Mr. Clark was a member of VanDyke Church of Christ and he also attended Sulphur Well Church of Christ. He was a longtime employee of Wells Tractor Company; he was a heavy equipment operator for Clenwood Construction Co. and Norwood Construction Company. He was owner of Rolling C Farms where he raised and produced cattle. He was an FFA alumnus, and he enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He loved his wife, his family, and his church family. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren with the Henry County Patriots, Lady Patriots and Henry County Fair.

 