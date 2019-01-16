Terry Dean Clark

Personal Information:

Mr. Clark was a member of VanDyke Church of Christ and he also attended Sulphur Well Church of Christ. He was a longtime employee of Wells Tractor Company; he was a heavy equipment operator for Clenwood Construction Co. and Norwood Construction Company. He was owner of Rolling C Farms where he raised and produced cattle. He was an FFA alumnus, and he enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He loved his wife, his family, and his church family. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren with the Henry County Patriots, Lady Patriots and Henry County Fair.