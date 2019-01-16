What’s New Wednesday: Fasshun Icon

JACKSON, Tenn.–From hats, sequin tops to flashy dresses, shoppers can turn into a style icon at “Fasshun Icon”.

Susie Ratliff opened the trendy shop in north Jackson. Ratliff says the store has casual, career wear and what she calls “after 5 p.m. wear.” What’s different about Fasshun Icon is the shop is also on wheels! Shoppers can have private or special events and bring the shop to them.

“I’m the only boutique I think that has these type of clothes. They are fun and funky! I just love these type of clothes,” says Ratliff.

“I like out of the ordinary. I don’t want to be like everybody else. She hasn’t failed me yet,” says frequent shopper, Tammy Williams.

Fasshun Icon is located at 80 Innsdale Cove next to Cracker Barrell. They have sizes from 0 to 3X.

It’s no cost to bring the Fasshun Icon truck to an event, however, Ratliff just asks for shoppers to spend at least $100.

Shop stop and roll if you want to be the next fashionista!