Worship service for Gov.-elect Bill Lee’s inauguration moved to Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE — The worship service scheduled during governor-elect Bill Lee’s inauguration weekend has grown so large it has been moved.

The 2019 inaugural worship service was previously scheduled to take place at the Ryman Auditorium. It will now be held at the Grand Ole Opry.

The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19. Tickets for the worship service are required but free to the public.

To get tickets, visit www.believeintn.com.