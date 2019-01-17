Agenda review committee meets, prepares for upcoming Madison Co. Commission meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Madison County commissioners prepare for their first meeting of the new year.

Thursday night, agenda review committee members met to discuss concerns regarding what they will be voting on during their next meeting.

On their agenda, is a vote to replace committees, add a litigation tax that will range from $25 to $60 and their plans to send a resolution to the state asking for money back that was previously taken from their trustees tax.

“We’re just going over all of the issues that’s on the agenda, making sure everybody has proper knowledge and realize what we’re voting on … so they’ll know how to vote,” said chairman of the Madison County Commission, Gary Deaton.

The Madison County Commission will meet next Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m.