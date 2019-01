Funeral services for Baby Boy Amir Dewayne Ladd Pittman, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Babyland in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Baby Amir Pittman passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.