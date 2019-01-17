At least 1 student arrested after fight at South Side HS

JACKSON, Tenn. — At least one student was arrested after a fight Thursday afternoon at South Side High School.

Other students involved in the fight have been taken to the juvenile detention center and are expected to be released to their parents, according to Tom Mapes, public information officer with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the fight or how many students were involved.

Mapes said they plan to release more information on the incident later.

