Bolivar mayor delivers State of the City address

BOLIVAR, Tenn.–The mayor of Bolivar presented his annual State of the City address, Thursday night.

Mayor Julian McTizic discussed some of the accomplishments and challenges for the city over the last year, including increased social media presence, and expanding marketing.

Bolivar has also improved economically, despite some challenges. He says he hopes to develop more tourist attractions for the city.

” Our economic challenge, being in a distressed county. It causes obstacles that we’re gonna have to overcome like I said in our speech tonight I’m excited because every obstacle is an opportunity to grow and build on things moving forward in our new year to come, said

McTizic.

Mayor McTizic became the youngest and the first African American elected mayor in Bolivar in May 2017.