DEVELOPING: Police investigate double homicide in west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police confirm they are investigating a double homicide that happened in west Jackson, Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene of Rainbow Cove and Greenfield Drive off of Old Hickory Boulevard around 10: 30 p.m.

Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, the homicide looks to be drug-related or possibly stems from a break-in. Investigators say they have no further details at this time. Chief Wiser adds this is an ongoing investigation.

People who live in the area told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they they didn’t hear anything related to this incident.

If you have information that would help investigators, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

