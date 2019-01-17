Former Crockett Co. 911 director sentenced in embezzlement investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The former Crockett County 911 director has been sentenced to more than four years after allegations of embezzlement.

Brian Black, 42, of Dyersburg, was sentenced to 57 months on Jan. 14 after he was found guilty at trial, according to a news release.

The release says Black embezzled at least $178,000 from a trust account he was appointed to represent. Black was accused of using part of the funds for checks totaling more than $70,000 to himself, nearly $6,000 for a vacation to Florida to attend the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team fantasy camp, and another $12,000 to buy items for his Dyersburg home, according to the release.

The release says all the money in the account was gone by the time investigators discovered the fraud.

Black will have another hearing in U.S. District Court to determine how much in restitution he will be ordered to pay.