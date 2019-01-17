Light Rain And Drizzle Continues

Weather Update 12:45 PM —

Scattered showers continue decreasing this afternoon across West Tennessee. There is some light rain and drizzle lingering at times, but a general downtrend on the rain should continue through this afternoon. A cold front now located across the middle Mississippi Valley will shift south into the area this afternoon and evening. It will drop us back a couple degrees. Temps will fall into the upper 30s overnight, but clouds will remain in place.

Friday will be a lot like this afternoon with mainly clouds dominating the day. With the new winter storm developing out west however. heights will remain in place which should allow temps to climb into the low 50s despite cloud cover. Otherwise we remain dry and quite before things become very active for the weekend.

