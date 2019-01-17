Mugshots : Madison County : 01/16/19 – 01/17/19

1/16 Dominique Baker Schedule VI drug violations, public intoxication, smoking paraphernalia multiple violations

2/16 Adarius Jackson DUI, reckless driving

3/16 Aleah Ozier Shoplifting

4/16 Brandon Boles Driving on suspended license



5/16 Ceasar White Domestic assault

6/16 Clifford Franklin Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/16 Damien Hollins Theft of property

8/16 Jacob Johnson Violation of probation



9/16 Jessica Epperson Violation of community corrections

10/16 Jonathan Evans Violation of community corrections

11/16 Marquez Greer Fugitive-hold for other agency, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/16 Michael Curtis Failure to appear



13/16 Suzanne Ruddell Theft over $1,000

14/16 Tracey Fesmire Violation of probation

15/16 Wilbur Kenney Prohibited weapons

16/16 Zeabious Mclemore Schedule VI drug violations

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/16/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/17/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.