BOLIVAR, Tenn.–A local city swears in a new police chief and new police officers.

Bolivar swore in Michael Jones as the Bolivar Police Chief. Jones started law enforcement at Middle Tennessee State University and has been with the Bolivar Police Department for almost 30 years. Gregory Alonzo Brown, Nicholas Andrew Ellison, Christopher Blake Deming, and Christopher Daniel Wikerson were sworn in as new Bolivar Police officers.