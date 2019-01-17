Organizations come together, prepare for annual ‘Toys for Tots’ drive for 2019

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been almost a month since Christmas, but two organizations are already coming together to make the holidays brighter for local kids next year.

The Captain Jack Holland Marine Corps League Detachment partnered with the Mid-South Toys For Tots to make sure as many children as possible receive a toy for Christmas.

“So many families would come up and say you know I had to choose between buying my child a toy or paying my utility bill… and you make that choice better.” said Mid-South Toys For Tots coordinator Carrol Howard.

Mid-South Toys For Tots helps families every year by providing toys during the holiday season.

The organization covers 22 counties, 12 of which are in West Tennessee.

This year we actually reached almost 20,000 kids in the Mid-South area… so we did really good this year,” said Howard.

Howard says this is a year-long project that they begin every January, and it is a job they do not achieve alone.

So Marines across the country collect toys every year for Toys For Tots,” said Detachment Commandant Bryce West.

West says they have been helping the organization for more than 10 years, but this year’s check is one of their biggest.

“We have a $10,000 check that we are going to present to Mid-South Toys For Tots,” said West.

He says this was their hardest year to host toy drives due to the closing of Toys R Us, but the community came together to get the job done.

“Bringing a smile to a child’s face on Christmas morning is what it’s all about. It’s a wonderful cause and we’re happy to be a part of it,” said West.

“It is amazing I will get letters from them, and they will send me pictures of them opening their Christmas gifts and just telling me thank you and that means a lot,” said Howard.