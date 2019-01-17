Residents react to sightings of naked man in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson police are looking fora man who has been caught on camera wandering through neighborhoods naked. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News talked to women about what they think.

“I’m shocked! I didn’t know there was a naked man on the loose,” Emily Johnson said.

The naked man has been caught on camera at least three times.

“They need to find this man and really lock him up,” Patricia Beasley said.

Jackson police say he’s been seen at Liberty Park and in the Murray Guard Drive and Oil Well Road area.

“Someone needs to get him and check on him, or he’s just trying to live free,” Emily Lindsey said.

The women are worried about younger people in the community.

“There are a lot of young kids in this area, and I would hate for my daughter or my son to run across this man running around naked,” Beasley said.

They want police to catch him, and fast.

“Something needs to be done. He needs to get some help, I would think,” Johnson said.

“If he’s been on the loose for six months, it’s time to get him found,” Lindsey said.

However, residents say they still feel safe in north Jackson.

“I mean, I definitely feel safe,” Lindsey said.

“I feel safe, as safe as I always feel. There’s crime everywhere, and I guess this is a crime,” Johnson said.

Beasley says she has a plan if she does see him.

“If I saw him, I would definitely call 911 immediately,” Beasley said.

We want to know if you have seen the naked man in north Jackson. If you’ve seen him, send us an email to news@wbbjtv.com or message us on Facebook with when and where he was spotted.