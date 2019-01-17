Scattered Thunderstorms and Wintry Weather Possible Saturday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, January 17th

As expected, showers and even an isolated thunderstorm appeared over West Tennessee skies today. Rain will taper off tonight but won’t be gone for long. The weekend forecast is quite wet on Saturday with a potential for everything from thunderstorms to wintry weather.

TONIGHT

Showers will gradually come to an end later tonight but clouds will stick around with light winds from the north. Temperatures will be back in the upper 30s by sunrise Friday morning. Rain-free tomorrow but showers, thunderstorms, and a chance for wintry weather are forecast for Saturday.

Like today mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow but unlike today, it’ll instead be rain-free! We may see a break of sunshine or two on Friday but it should overall be a partly to mostly cloudy day. A cold front bringing arctic air will arrive on Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms in the morning. The rain that comes with that front could change over to wintry weather Saturday night. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast snowfall totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

