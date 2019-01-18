January named Volunteer Blood Donor Month in Jackson-Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn.– January is recognized as Volunteer Blood Donor Month in Jackson and Madison County.

The City of Jackson and Madison County are honoring Lifeline Blood Services and their donors for their work.

“Over 32,000 people presented last year to donate,” Lifeline Blood Services CEO John Miller said.

This month has been named Volunteer Blood Donor Month.

“Whereas, those who suffer from leukemia, cancer, sickle cell anemia, and other conditions like premature births, accidents and major surgeries, often benefit from blood transfusions,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris read from the proclamation.

Both Miller and donors say giving blood is important because someone you know, or you, might need blood someday.

“Everybody knows somebody who has potentially had to have a unit of blood transfused,” Miller said.

One woman says she gives because of her daughter.

“I had a premature baby, and she was in the NICU, and I’m sure she needed blood,” Tammy Roberson said.

Roberson’s blood type, O negative, is what babies in the NICU need.

“Someone messaged me the other day and just said, we are out of O negative blood, and we need you, so here I am,” Roberson said.

If you want to give blood, Lifeline Blood Services is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.