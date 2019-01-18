Local church teams up with school system for Community Connection Expo

JACKSON, Tenn. — School officials and one local church come together to provide assistance for the community.

Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church and the Jackson-Madison County School System teamed up Friday to host a Community Connection Expo.

The event brought over 40 vendors to the church for students, families and others in the community to get assistance, all in one place.

Financial, school enrollment, health, and domestic violence assistance were all available to the community.

JMCSS homelessness liaison Megan Taylor says this is just one way for them to help fill the needs of the community.

“We know that there’s a need. We deal with it every day. We hear the stories, so we’re just here to support,” Taylor said.

Organizers plan to hold an expo in February and March as well.

If you would like to get involved, call Megan Taylor at 731-506-2011.