Mugshots : Madison County : 01/17/19 – 01/18/19 January 18, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Natlie Crow Hunt Shoplifting
Alvie Pride Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule IV drug violations, evading arrest
Brandi Prude Vandalism
Devante Pruitt Evading arrest, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license
Gerald Akins Vandalism
Harold Ingram Disorderly conduct
James Brown Aggravated assault
James Love Violation of probation
Joshua Williams Shoplifting
Kaitlin Marlin Theft under $999
Kelvin Washington Theft of motor vehicle
Lakesha Owens Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license
Lyndon Fuller Violation of community corrections, failure to appear
Mathew Sealey Aggravated assault
Robert Williams Simple domestic assault
Stanley Bates Failure to comply
Tammy Smith Schedule II drug violations, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence
Wanda Hartshaw Criminal impersonation, contraband in penal institution, failure to comply, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed
Willie Brown Jr. Aggravated assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/18/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.