Mugshots : Madison County : 01/17/19 – 01/18/19

1/19 Natlie Crow Hunt Shoplifting

2/19 Alvie Pride Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule IV drug violations, evading arrest

3/19 Brandi Prude Vandalism

4/19 Devante Pruitt Evading arrest, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/19 Gerald Akins Vandalism

6/19 Harold Ingram Disorderly conduct

7/19 James Brown Aggravated assault

8/19 James Love Violation of probation



9/19 Joshua Williams Shoplifting

10/19 Kaitlin Marlin Theft under $999

11/19 Kelvin Washington Theft of motor vehicle

12/19 Lakesha Owens Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/19 Lyndon Fuller Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

14/19 Mathew Sealey Aggravated assault

15/19 Robert Williams Simple domestic assault

16/19 Stanley Bates Failure to comply



17/19 Tammy Smith Schedule II drug violations, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

18/19 Wanda Hartshaw Criminal impersonation, contraband in penal institution, failure to comply, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed

19/19 Willie Brown Jr. Aggravated assault







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/18/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.