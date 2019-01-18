Officials release identity of man killed in Gibson Co. house fire

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Fire officials have released the identity of an elderly man killed in a Thursday afternoon house fire.

Elbert Ford, 91, was killed in a fire at his home on Salem Street, according to the Gibson County Fire Department.

There were no smoke alarms found in the home, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews responded to the fire just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters returned to the home Thursday night after they say the home reignited due to residual embers.