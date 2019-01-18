Showers And Storms Return Late Tonight

Weather Update -8: 25 AM- Jan. 18 2019–

After a slightly cooler start to the day, temperatures are hovering around the low 40s this morning. Winds briefly were out of the north behind the cold front that went by last night. However, we’ll shift the flow to the east this morning, eventually southeast this afternoon. While most of this morning and afternoon we’ll see mainly clouds, there may be a few breaks through late morning and this afternoon. As the new system deepens, rising heights and deepening pressure at the surface around the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandle, will cause temps to increase, through the low to mid 50s. Winds will also pick up especially tonight between 10 – 15 mph from the southeast.



Tonight Clouds will increase quickly with showers developing across Arkansas by 8 or 9:00 PM, then overspreading West Tennessee through midnight. Strong forcing, along with more than adequate shear and meager, but present instability will support a general uptick in both intensity and coverage of storms overnight. In fact a few could become strong as the surface low approaches through early morning to predawn hours.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

