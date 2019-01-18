Strong Communities founders work to improve city of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Co-founders of Strong Communities, a seminar which aims to improve communities through focusing on improving the strengths of the city, met Friday morning at the Jackson Chamber.

Leaders collaborated to better their community and hopefully work together to bring more opportunities to Jackson.

“We have had about 140 people go through the program already in the last six months, and we are hoping to hit at least one percent in the next couple of years here in Jackson, Madison County, alone,” Strong Communities co-founder Shari Strong said.

Strong Communities is focused on finding the “unique genius” of individuals.