Stuffed Shells

Submitted by: Rebecca Richards

1 lb. Ground beef

1/2 medium onion

Fresh pressed garlic

Salt

Pepper

1 box beef rice a roni cooked per directions

Box of jumbo shells cooked to almost soft

1 block cream cheese softened

12 oz fiesta blend cheese

2 jars Barilla Marinara sauce

Brown ground beef with onion, salt and pepper. Stir in fresh pressed garlic and prepared rice. Blend with cream cheese and half of the Fiesta blend cheese.

In a large baking dish fill the bottom with some Barilla marinara sauce. Stuff mixture into each shell and place on top of the marinara in pan. Top with the rest of the sauce then the cheese.

Bake at 425 for 25 minutes.

Enjoy