Stuffed Shells
Submitted by: Rebecca Richards
Stuffed Shells
1 lb. Ground beef
1/2 medium onion
Fresh pressed garlic
Salt
Pepper
1 box beef rice a roni cooked per directions
Box of jumbo shells cooked to almost soft
1 block cream cheese softened
12 oz fiesta blend cheese
2 jars
Barilla Marinara sauce
Brown ground beef with onion, salt and pepper. Stir in fresh pressed garlic and prepared rice. Blend with cream cheese and half of the Fiesta blend cheese.
In a large baking dish fill the bottom with some Barilla marinara sauce. Stuff mixture into each shell and place on top of the marinara in pan. Top with the rest of the sauce then the cheese.
Bake at 425 for 25 minutes.
Enjoy