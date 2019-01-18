TDOT, street department prepare for possible winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Street Department along with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing roads for the possible winter weather this weekend.

With the threat of winter weather conditions poised to move in this weekend, drivers are being urged to take precautions on roads.

Cassy Edmaiston with TDOT says they are doing everything they can to make sure the roads are safe.

“Treat our bridges and our overpasses as warranted, and then once the snow and ice actually starts to approach, we will be treating all the road ways,” Edmaiston said.

Johnny Weddle with the Jackson Street Department says they are also preparing.

“We will still just be monitoring and hitting the areas that are still causing problems for traveling. We will just be working more on those areas,” Weddle said.

He says he also wants to provide the community with some safety tips.

“Just be cautious. Respect the snow and ice. Make sure at a speed in your vehicle to control your car,” Weddle said.

Forecasters say since northwest Tennessee could see the greatest impact from the winter weather, Weakley County officials say they will monitor road conditions through the weekend.