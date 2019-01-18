Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Melissa Allen

HENDERSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is first grade teacher Melissa Allen of East Chester Elementary. Allen has been teaching on-and-off for over 20 years.

Allen says she’s happy to have a career that allows her to balance work and home.

“I love the flexibility that a teacher has to be able to raise their family,” Allen said. “You had the same hours as your children, so I am able to be with them in the summers.”

But her favorite part is the eagerness and love that comes from her students.

“I love the innocence that they bring, they’re so sweet and so loving,” Allen said. “They love hugs. They come to school every day ready to learn. Even if they have difficulties, before they get here at school we can turn their day around and they can have a good day.”

Allen will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in February, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.