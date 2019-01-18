USJ continues to get better each week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Currently 14-4 overall, the Lady Bruins are playing some of their best basketball of season.

Last week they took down one of the best teams in the state in Tipton Rosemark, then used that momentum on Tuesday to roll over ECS by a 34 point margin.

USJ is a unique team that prides themselves on being a balanced group all across the board, with a key group of seniors that lead the way.

Head Coach Tony Shutes explained how this particular group loves each other, loves the game, and continues to get better each and every day.

The Lady Bruins head into another district contest against Carroll Academy this Friday. USJ is 7-0 in district play.