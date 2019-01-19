Bill Lee is sworn in as Tennessee’s 50th Governor

JACKSON, Tenn– Republican Bill Lee’s Inaugural ceremony took place at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

Historically, inaugural ceremonies would be held outdoors on the Legislative Plaza, but due to wet weather conditions it was moved indoors.

The ceremony started with a few words spoken by 49th Governor of Tennessee, Bill Haslam.

“Mark my words, Bill Lee will be a great governor, 8 years not 4 years 8 years from now. “clapping”,” said Bill Haslam.

Lee was then welcomed on the podium to be sworn in as Tennessee’s new governor.

Lee now takes the reigns from Haslam as Tennessee’s 50th Governor, in his inaugural speech he talks about improving education, the poverty rate and improving Tennessee as a whole.

“I believe that one way that we unite is by following the commandment to love your neighbor as yourself. In fact, I believe it is the key to American greatness,” said Governor Bill Lee.