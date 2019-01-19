Historic eatery closes its doors

JACKSON, Tenn. – Today is the last day of operation for a historic Jackson eatery…

The Baudo’s Restaurant is officially closing it’s doors.

The establishment served homemade Italian food to the people of West Tennessee for decades.

It was the first pizza place in Jackson, and the first fine dining restaurant.

“Just want to thank everybody for all their years of loyalty and the great memories we’ve had and we don’t want to say goodbye we just want to say till we meet again,” said Sharon Baudo Smith, owner.

The restaurant has been in business for over 50 years.